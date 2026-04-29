Sarhan, Vernon earn all-SAC honors for women’s tennis

NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s tennis standouts Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon earned All-South Atlantic Conference honors, as announced by the league office.

Sarhan was named to the Third Team All-SAC Singles after putting together a strong sophomore campaign. Competing primarily at No. 3 singles, the Maadi, Egypt native posted a 12-6 overall record, earning key victories over opponents from Lander, Erskine, Georgia College, Emory & Henry, Mars Hill, Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial, and Anderson.

Vernon delivered an outstanding senior season for the Wolves, finishing 13-3 overall and undefeated in SAC play at No. 6 singles. The Plymouth, England native recorded wins over Erskine, Georgia College, Emory & Henry, Tusculum, Wingate, Lincoln Memorial, and UVA Wise, consistently providing depth and reliability in Newberry’s lineup.

In doubles action, Sarhan and Vernon teamed up to earn Second Team All-SAC Doubles honors. The pair compiled a 12-4 overall record, securing multiple conference wins and establishing themselves as one of the top duos in the league.

Newberry opens SAC Tournament play vs. Anderson (S.C.) on Thursday, April 16th at 2 p.m. in Sumter.