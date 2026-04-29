Newberry College baseball set for SAC Tournament opener against Wingate

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves are headed to the South Atlantic Conference postseason, earning the No. 7 seed in the 2026 SAC Baseball Championship. Newberry will open tournament play against No. 2 seed Wingate University in the opening round, with games taking place at Wingate from May 1–3.

The Wolves enter the postseason with a 27-23 overall record, including a 19-14 mark in South Atlantic Conference play. Earlier this season, Newberry traveled to Wingate for a three-game series, coming away with one win in the matchup.

Newberry’s side of the bracket features four teams, including No. 2 Wingate, No. 3 Lenoir-Rhyne, and No. 6 Carson-Newman. The tournament format is double-elimination, with the winner of the Newberry-Wingate game advancing to face the winner of the Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Carson-Newman contest.

On the opposite side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Catawba will serve as host and take on No. 8 seed Coker in the opening round. That side also includes a matchup between No. 4 Mars Hill and No. 5 Lincoln Memorial.

With a strong conference showing and postseason experience, the Wolves will look to make a run in the SAC Tournament as they open play against the host Bulldogs.

The game will be streamed live via FloSports and can be followed via live stats here.