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Wolves women’s golf wrap up season at SAC Championship

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
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Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Newberry College women’s golf team concluded its 2026 season with a ninth-place finish at the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championship, held at The Preserve at Verdae.

The Wolves finished with a three-round total of +141, opening with a +48 in round one and a +54 in round two before bouncing back with their strongest performance of the tournament, a +39, in the final round. Newberry was led by Natalia Aguilar, who delivered a consistent and impressive performance across all three rounds to finish at +29. She capped her tournament with a team-best round of 76 (+4) on the final day, one of the lowest scores among the field, highlighting her steady improvement throughout the championship.

Ashton Moseley added a +34 overall, highlighted by a second-round 81 (+9), while Anais Oelius finished at +36 and rebounded with an 80 (+8) in the final round after leading the team following round one with an 82 (+10). Chloe Tanner recorded a +44 for the tournament, including rounds of 84 (+12) and 86 (+14), while Rushna Ali rounded out the lineup with a +55 overall.

As a team, the Wolves showed resilience, cutting 15 strokes from their second-round score to the final round to close the championship on a strong note.

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