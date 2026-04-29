SMC men’s track finish seventh at AAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg Methodist College men’s track and field team placed seventh at the 2026 AAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday. Milligan captured the team title with 190.5 points.

On the final day of competition, the Pioneers were led by a pair of runner-up finishes from Ryan Hunter and Romeo Brown. Competing in rainy conditions, Hunter took second in the 5,000 meters with a time of 14:53.68, while Brown was narrowly edged in the 200 meters, finishing second in 21.15—just 0.08 seconds off the lead.

SMC also scored in the 200 meters with Javion Brannon placing fifth in 21.91.

In the final event of the meet, the 4×400-meter relay team of Khalil Johnson, Charles Ramsey, Qya Clemons, and Brown finished eighth with a time of 3:37.26.

Following the meet, Brown was named the AAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Year. During the championships, he won the 100-meter title, finished runner-up in the 200 meters, and contributed to a runner-up finish in the 4×100-meter relay. He also earned AAC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honors twice during the season.