NEWBERRY — The Newberry College field hockey team and Head Coach Hannah Dave have announced their 17-game slate for the upcoming season as they look to improve upon their second place standings from the Mountain division and continue to make deep runs in the South Atlantic Conference tournament, which they qualified for the semifinals of last year.

The Wolves kick off their 2023 campaign with a trip to New York as they take on Adelphi (9/1) and Pace (9/3) in a strong start to the season. Newberry then returns back to the friendly confines of Setzler Field where they will remain for the next four games of the season. They open that home stand with their SAC conference opener as they welcome in Limestone on September 9. Visits from Belmont Abbey (9/12) and Coker (9/14) round out the conference portion of the home stand that ends with a non-conference match up with Slippery Rock on September 16.

A quick one game trip to take on Wingate on September 19 sees the Wolves return home for a game after that as they take on Mount Olive, the team that knocked them out of the conference tournament last year, on September 23. Then Newberry hits the road for the next three games as they make trips to Lincoln Memorial (9/26), Converse (9/30) and Coker (10/3) to round out the month of September and move them into October.

Lander makes the short trip from Greenwood on October 7 before the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial make the trek to Newberry on October 14, giving the Wolves a small reprieve from their road schedule. However, after that the Wolves take a trip for the next three games of the season, making stops at Mount Olive (10/18), Belmont Abbey (10/21) and Lander (10/24) before returning home to round out the season with a match with Converse on October 28.