SOUTH CAROLINA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will invest more than $48.6 million this year through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership for projects that mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality, restore forest ecosystems and ultimately contribute to USDA’s efforts to combat climate change.

The USDA is investing $17.4 million in 14 new projects. One of which is in on South Carolina’s Sumter National Forest and surrounding public and private lands in 10 Piedmont counties through the South Carolina Piedmont Watershed Restoration Project.

The Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership enables the Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to collaborate with agricultural producers and forest landowners to invest in conservation and restoration at a large enough scale to make a difference. Working in partnership, and at this scale, helps reduce wildfire threats to communities and critical infrastructure, protect water quality and supply, and improve wildlife habitat for at-risk species.

Congress recently recognized the value of this important USDA program by memorializing it in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, 2021. The law includes enhanced collaboration and public engagement associated with future projects.

“These Joint Chiefs’ projects are excellent examples of how federal, state and local agencies can use targeted funding to achieve results that meet conservation goals, help at-risk species, build drought resiliency, and mitigate climate change,” said NRCS State Conservationist Ann English. “Through collaboration and strategic investments in local communities, we continue to work with the Forest Service to respond to significant conservation needs on private and public lands.”

The Forest Service and NRCS will invest in watershed restoration efforts in these South Carolina Piedmont counties: Abbeville, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Laurens, Greenwood, McCormick, Newberry, Saluda and Union.

The South Carolina Piedmont Watershed Restoration Project will focus on improving watershed health, water quality and flood resilience in these counties that have been heavily impacted by historic agricultural and forestry land-use practices. By improving stream and riparian conditions and providing for aquatic connectivity and streambank stabilization, this project will benefit aquatic and riparian wildlife species as well as downstream communities. This project will also reduce sedimentation and other water quality issues within the watershed by supporting improved forest management practices which will increase water quality within the streams and rivers.

“This Joint Chiefs’ project will improve water quality and habitat across 10 rural counties in the South Carolina Piedmont,” said JaSal Morris, forest supervisor for the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests. “This group effort of local, state and federal partners working together will benefit all South Carolina citizens with improved water quality and the conservation of important natural resources for future generations.”

Besides providing cleaner streams and rivers in the Piedmont, the project will benefit many native fish and wildlife species including 46 species of fish, freshwater mussels and crayfish that are listed as a priority by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in the South Carolina Wildlife Action Plan. Partners in the Piedmont watershed restoration project include all 10 counties, Clemson University, Dominion Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the State of South Carolina, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Trout Unlimited, American Rivers and many local riverkeepers and land conservation groups across the state.

The USDA has invested more than $286 million in 110 projects over eight years in Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership projects, which focus on areas where public forests and grasslands intersect with privately-owned lands. Since 2014, these projects have delivered important forest and rangeland funding to 42 states and Puerto Rico.

Agricultural producers and forest managers interested in participating in Joint Chiefs’ or other USDA conservation programs should contact their local USDA Service Center.