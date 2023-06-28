NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s soccer team and Head Coach Justin Cook have announced their 15-game slate for the upcoming season. The Wolves finished just outside of the hunt for South Atlantic Conference tournament position last year and look to jostle for a spot in the top-8 of the conference standings at the end of the 2023 season.

The Wolves kick-off their season on August 31 as they make the trip down to the Sunshine State to take on the Saints of Flagler at 6 p.m. before returning home on September 5 for their home opener against USC Aiken. Two more road games stand in front of the Scarlet and the Gray to start the season as stops in Salisbury, N.C. and Montevallo, Ala. to take on the Catawba Indians (9/9) and the Montevallo Falcons (9/13) stand between them and a pair of home games. The contest against Catawba also serves as the Wolves conference opener.

Emory and Henry (9/16) and Limestone (9/20) make their way down to the Smith Road Complex for a two-game home stint for the Wolves before a quick one game trip to Tennessee to take on the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial on September 23. The Wolves round out the month of September with a pair of home games against Wingate (9/27) and Carson-Newman (9/30).

October sees Newberry start the month on the road where they make a trip to Hartsville to take on the Cobras of Coker. The Wolves then face a pair of home games before taking a two-game road trip to wrap up the month. That home stand includes games against Shorter (10/12) and Tusculum (10/14) while the road trip features stops at Lenoir-Rhyne (10/21) and Mars Hill (10/27). The Wolves round out their regular season schedule with a home match-up with the Trojans of Anderson as they will be looking to solidify their conference standing at the end of the season.