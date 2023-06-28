NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s soccer team and Head Coach Deedee Alexander have announced their slate of games for the upcoming 2023 campaign. The Wolves rounded out their last season with a trip to the South Atlantic Conference tournament and look to extend their streak to four straight seasons of tournament qualification.

Newberry starts off the season with a three-game road trip featuring a pair of Peach Belt Conference foes and one out of Conference Carolinas. The Wolves kick-off the year on September 1 in Beaufort taking on the Sandsharks of USC Beaufort before traveling to Florence to play the Patriots of Francis Marion in a 5 p.m. tilt on September 3. Newberry wraps up their road trip with a quick stop in the Peach State as they take on Georgia College and State University on September 6.

The Wolves only get a single game stop at home as they host Allen on September 9 before hitting the road once again, for just a single game this time, as they open up their South Atlantic Conference slate with a visit to Salisbury, N.C. and the Catawba Indians for a matchup on September 13. Two more conference opponents await the Wolves when they return to the Smith Road Complex as they host Emory & Henry (9/16) and Limestone (9/20).

Another single game trip interrupts the Wolves home streak as they travel to Tennessee to take on the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial before returning home for a pair of conference games to round out the month of September. Newberry hosts Wingate on September 27 while Carson-Newman comes to town on September 30.

A pair of road games start the month of October for the Wolves with trips to Coker (10/4) and Bluefield State (10/6) on the schedule before another two game home stand with Thomas Moore (10/11) and Tusculum (10/14) gets the team over half way through their October slate. The Wolves alternate away-home matchups for the remainder of the season as a trip to Hickory to take on the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne is followed up by a home game against the Bearcats of Lander on October 25. The Wolves round out the season with a trip to Mars Hill on October 27 and a home matchup with Anderson to bring the regular season and conference season to an end.