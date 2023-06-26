NEWBERRY COUNTY — While their shirts may be black and white, their decisions are anything but. Officiating a sporting event comes with great enjoyment and satisfaction but also intense challenge and heavy criticism. For those willing to test their mettle, Piedmont Technical College’s Continuing Education and Economic Development Division this summer is offering three monthlong courses in sports officiating. Successful completion will be rewarded with certification to officiate youth sports.

The courses are offered in three sports, as follows:

• Football — July 3, 10, 17, and 24 (Mondays), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Volleyball — July 5, 12, 19, and 26 (Wednesdays), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Basketball — July 6, 13, 20, and 27 (Thursdays), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Each course costs just $20 and all will be conducted at the outdoor field beside the Medford Family Event Center on the PTC Greenwood campus. Everyone is welcome to sign up, but only those 15 and older can receive a course certificate.

Everyone seems to think they can officiate a sporting event, easy peasy. We know there is more to it. Do you have what it takes? Enroll at www.ptc.edu/coned or call 864-941-8400 for more information.