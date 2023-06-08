NEWBERRY — For the first time in the history of the Newberry College Athletic Department, a member of a team has been named as the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America® of the Year as Nastassia Chamoun earned the honor for women’s tennis.

A senior from Reunion Island, France, Chamoun compiled a 4.0 GPA graduating with a business degree in May. She dominated her competition all season long, posting a 20-1 singles record including a 10-1 ledger in conference play and a perfect 19-0 doubles record to earn South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year honors and lead the Newberry to the conference semifinals.

College Sports Communicators (CSC) began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then, has honored more than 38,000 deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors.