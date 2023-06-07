Home News National EMS Week News National EMS Week June 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Newberry Fire Department recently partnered with Newberry County EMS to provide ambulance and fire engine tours to the community as part of National EMS Week. Courtesy photo The Newberry Fire Department recently partnered with Newberry County EMS to provide ambulance and fire engine tours to the community as part of National EMS Week. Courtesy photo ❮ ❯ The Newberry Fire Department recently partnered with Newberry County EMS to provide ambulance and fire engine tours to the community as part of National EMS Week. View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 71.3 ° F 71.5 ° 68.7 ° 88 % 0.9mph 100 % Sat 83 ° Sun 80 ° Mon 85 ° Tue 75 ° Wed 64 °