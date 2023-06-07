The Newberry Fire Department recently partnered with Newberry County EMS to provide ambulance and fire engine tours to the community as part of National EMS Week. Courtesy photo

The Newberry Fire Department recently partnered with Newberry County EMS to provide ambulance and fire engine tours to the community as part of National EMS Week.

Courtesy photo

<p>The Newberry Fire Department recently partnered with Newberry County EMS to provide ambulance and fire engine tours to the community as part of National EMS Week.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

The Newberry Fire Department recently partnered with Newberry County EMS to provide ambulance and fire engine tours to the community as part of National EMS Week.

Courtesy photo

The Newberry Fire Department recently partnered with Newberry County EMS to provide ambulance and fire engine tours to the community as part of National EMS Week.