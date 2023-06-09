NEWBERRY — Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) and Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) of the Newberry men’s lacrosse team were named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s (USILA) Division II All-American Team for their efforts this season.

Westmoreland, also a Second Team All-Region South honoree, adds another award to his accolades as he was named to the First Team in the South Atlantic Conference last month for the second year in a row, all of the awards coming at the midfielder position.

He contributed 33 goals and 15 assists for the Wolves this season, including four games with three goals and two games with four goals. One of those four-goal games came against Lincoln Memorial in the SAC Quarterfinals, as Westmoreland helped Newberry to its first SAC Tournament victory since its inaugural season in 2018, a 20-9 triumph.

Travassos, a Second Team All-Conference member in the SAC and honorable mention for the All-Region South team, spearheaded the defensive attack for the Wolves this season. His 28 caused turnovers and 59 ground balls led all defenders, and he also earned the SAC Varsity Gems Defensive Player of the Week award in March.