NEWBERRY – After finding themselves on the favorable side of a decision in the NCAA Regional Tournament, the No. 8 Newberry College baseball team suffered a setback at the hands of the No. 19 Belmont Abbey Crusader as the Wolves dropped their first contest of the weekend by a score of 11-6.

Sophomore Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, P.R.) led the Wolves on the day with a pair of RBIs as he went 2-for-3 at the dish. Fellow sophomore Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, P.R.) was the only other Newberry player to record multiple hits in the contest, as he also added an RBI to his credit, as well as junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield).

The Wolves were able to jump out to the early lead in the contest as they were able to post a pair of runs in each of the first and second innings. After a lead-off single by sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) was followed up by a walk, senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) forced a defensive miscue on a routine play that ended up bringing around the first two runs of the contest. Lugo was responsible for the pair of runs that crossed the plate in the top of the second as he drove a double down the left field line that gave Newberry the 4-0 lead.

However, back-to-back home runs by Belmont Abbey in the bottom of the frame and an additional run swung the lead into their favor at 5-4. The Wolves were able to pull back even in the top of the fifth as Velez was able to record his lone RBI of the day on a single to left field, tying the game at five.

The Crusaders were able to retake the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a solo run off a bases loaded walk that gave them the lead for good in the contest. They added four more runs to their tally in the sixth while the Wolves were able to plate a run in the top of the seventh to make it 10-6.

Newberry kicked-off the ninth inning the right way to try an mount a comeback, getting a lead-off base hit, but three straight outs after that brought the game to a 11-6 finish in favor of Belmont Abbey.