NEWBERRY — For the first time in program history, the No. 8 Newberry College (42-13) baseball found themselves on the favorable side of a decision as they picked up a 12-3 win over UNC Pembroke in the opening round of the NCAA Southeast Regional #2 on Thursday, May 18.

Not only is the first time the Wolves have won an NCAA tournament game, but it also marks a new program record for wins in a season with 42.

Freshman Bennett Roemer (Bluffton) picked up the win in the contest on the mound for the Wolves, tossing six innings and allowing just three runs. He fanned seven batters along the way. Junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) led the Wolves at the plate as he went 2-for-3 officially at the dish, driving in four runs in the contest. Four other Wolves were able to record an RBI in the contest while the team scattered 11 hits on the night, stranding just five runners.

The start of the contest saw the defense and pitchers putting together a match-up worthy of NCAA tournament baseball. The Braves were the first to move a runner to third in the contest in the top of the third but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. However, just an inning later the Wolves were able to jump out to the lead for good with a five-run showing in the bottom of the fourth.

Following a lead-off triple by sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville), Newberry was able to plate him just two batters later with an RBI-single by senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.). A sacrifice bunt and a single, followed by a wild pitch brought in two more runs for the Wolves before a defensive miscue by the first baseman allowed the fourth run of the inning to score. The fifth and final run of the frame came on a hard base hit that caused the first baseman to dive to make the stop, allowing the run to trot home and gave the Wolves the 5-0 lead.

The Braves were able to piece together their only scores of the contest in the top of the fifth as they plated three runs in the frame. However, the Wolves responded in the bottom half of the inning, turning in four more runs through a Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) RBI-single a Jolly two-RBI triple and a wild pitch to bring their advantage to 9-3. Three more runs were tallied in the bottom of the seventh, all from Jolly again as he notched a two-RBI single to right field and later scored on a wild pitch to secure the Wolves final advantage of 12-3.