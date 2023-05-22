The Newberry County School Board recently recognized students from the Newberry County Career Center who participated in the SkillsUSA state competition in Greenville.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School Board recently recognized students from the Newberry County Career Center who participated in the SkillsUSA state competition in Greenville.

Three students took home silver medals during the competition:

• Rachel Redd – second place – Technical Design.

• Eugen Bragg – second place – Mechatronics.

• Adam Rikabi – second place – Mechatronics.

“Congratulations to these students and their teachers, Terry Murphy and Don Sral,” said Carson Ware, chief human resources officer with the Newberry County School District.

Also recognized recently was the Little Mountain Archery Team.

“The team placed second in the elementary portion of the 2023 S.C. NASP State Championship. Coach Sara Capell and her team have worked tirelessly in preparing for the state tournament in Sumter on March 28, where they earned second place. The team plans to travel to Louisville, Kentucky in May to compete at the national level,” Ware said.

The following are members of the team: Ainsley Amick, Martin Anderson, Jasmine Bundrick, Ayden Dickert, Londyn Fowler, Maggie Gainey, Scott Green, Maurice Hayes, Emberlynn Hernandez, Jack Jones, Eva Kednocker, Avery Long, Hudson Long, Roman Long, Jeremiah Owen, Grant Shealy, Jonathan Shealy, Jada Sims, Allayannah Smith, Matthew Steurrys.

“Congratulations and good luck to Coach Capell and the team as they compete in Louisville,” Ware said.

Also, during the recognitions, Ware said Tiana Thanabouasy was a member of the Newberry High School Robotics Team and was accidentally omitted.

“NHS has recognized Tiana at their school. We apologize to Tiana and her family for that omission,” Ware said.

