SUMTER — The No. 3 seed Newberry College women’s tennis team (17-3, 10-2 South Atlantic Conference) rolled to a 4-0 victory over the No. 6 seed Limestone Saints (10-9, 7-5 SAC) in the teams’ South Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship quarterfinal matchup.

After losing in No. 3 doubles, redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) took a 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Less than 10 seconds later, juniors Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) also took a 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles to secure the point.

Castaneda took a 6-1 victory in her first set at No. 1 singles. Between sets her opponent retired due to injury and the Wolves took a 2-0 lead. Chamoun was the next to win as she took a two-set, 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles and the Wolves needed just one win in the remaining four matches to secure the match. That victory came at No. 4 singles as SAC Freshman of the Year Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) took a two-set, 6-4, 6-1 victory and the Wolves secured a sweep of the Saints.