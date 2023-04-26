FLORENCE — The No. 5 Newberry College (33-9) baseball team were unable to pickup the win in a mid-week regional showdown with the Trojans of Mount Olive at Carolina Bank Field in Florence, the home of the Florence Flamingos, as they dropped the 19-3 decision in the neutral site matchup.

Senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) led the Wolves with a pair of hits on the day while junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) and freshman Brody Winter (Anderson) each recorded the other two hits in the contest for the Wolves. Jolly recorded one of the two RBIs in the contest while junior Jacob LeBron (Lexington) recorded the other.

Mount Olive jumped out to an early lead by posting a pair of runs and while the Wolves were able to put a runner on the base path in the bottom of the frame, as they served as the home team in the contest, they were unable to capitalize. The Trojans then added five more runs to their tally in the second and six more in the top of the third while the Wolves were able to post a single run in the bottom of the third with a lead-off home run by Jolly, but the Trojans led 13-1 after the third inning.

The lead grew by one in the top of the fourth before junior pitcher Wyatt Carey (Charlestown, N.H.) was able to retire the side without allowing a run while the Wolves were able to respond with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to close the gap to 14-3. However, the Trojans went right back to their offense in the sixth, posting four more runs while adding another in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 19-3. The Wolves were unable to record a hit over the final three innings, dropping the contest by that same margin.