NEWBERRY – Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) of the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team was named the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in an announcement on Monday.

Travassos led the Wolves’ defensive effort in victories last week over Anderson and Mars Hill. Against then-No.12 Anderson last Wednesday, Travassos had a career night with six caused turnovers – a career-best – while also matching his personal best of eight ground balls in the 17-12 win.

Over the weekend in Mars Hill, Travassos followed that performance up with two caused turnovers and eight more ground balls in Newberry’s 15-8 win over the Lions.