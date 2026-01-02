NEWBERRY — Senior guard Kenton Caldwell reached a major milestone in his high school career. He reached the 1,000 point mark in his high school basketball career on Friday, Dec. 12th against Mid-Carolina. He scored 20 points in that game and has helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-1 record to start the 2025-26 season.

He was honored with a basketball by his head coach Adonis Hill before the tip-off of the second game of the Mid-Carolina-Newberry rivalry series.

Caldwell has also been named a multiple time all-region selection, region player of the year and all-state selection in both football and basketball. He has also been a full-time starter for three years on both the football and basketball teams.

The Bulldogs will be off for a few days before returning back to the court for the Bennie Bennet Classic that is set to take place on December 27-30.

