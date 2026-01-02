NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Sevceral Newberry County football players were named to all-state teams by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association. The teams were announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 17th.

Four players from Newberry High School, one player from Whitmire Community School and one player from Mid-Carolina High School. Also, seven more athletes were recognized as honorable mentions.

Senior quarterback Kenton Caldwell, senior offensive lineman LeBron Lyles and senior wide receiver Jamere Crooks were all of the Bulldogs that made the 3A all-state team. Senior tight end Jamel Howse Jr. was the lone Newberry player to make the overall all-state team, which is a list compiled of the best players for the whole state.

The Bulldogs’ players that made the honorable mention list were senior center Brady Champman, senior linebacker Julian Senn, senior edge rusher Dontavias Griffin, senior defensive tackle Jordan Wright and sophomore lineman Elijah Sanders.

Dalton Williams was the lone Whitmire player to make the 1A all-state team. Junior running back and linebacker D’Angelo Ruff did make the honorable mention list for 1A.

Last but not least, junior running back and linebacker Wyatt Mazza was a selection for the 2A all-state team. His backfield mate Ryker Woolstenhulme made the 2A honorable mention list.

Congratulations, to all the wonderful student-athletes in Newberry County for making the various all-state lists across the different classifications and we are looking forward to the 2026 football season!

