NEWBERRY — Kalyn Cook (Lexington) of the Newberry College track and field team was named the South Atlantic Conference men’s track athlete of the week.

Cook, a senior, had a terrific weekend at the Weems Baskin Invitational in Columbia, winning the 100-meter invite. His time of 10.52 seconds is both a Newberry record and hit the NCAA qualifying mark. It is also the 18th fastest time in all of Division II.

In his other race during the weekend, Cook finished the 200-meter dash in 21.21 seconds for a fourth-place result. The time – the sixth fastest in DII – also set a Newberry record while hitting the NCAA qualifying mark.