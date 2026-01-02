DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Newberry battled through a tightly contested matchup to claim a 94–89 overtime road win over Embry-Riddle (FL) on this Saturday evening at the ICI Center, showcasing resilience and execution in extra time. The Wolves set the tone early with an aggressive offensive approach and carried a 47–44 lead into halftime. Embry-Riddle battled back in the second half to force overtime, but Newberry remained composed and delivered key stops and baskets in the extra period to pull away and secure the win.

Drake Downs led all scorers with a season-high 35 points, adding eight rebounds while stepping up in crucial moments throughout regulation and overtime. Downs’ scoring surge powered the Wolves offensively, while Drew Robinson contributed 23 points, providing steady production and timely perimeter shooting. Makhi Rivers added 10 points and five rebounds, as Newberry benefited from balanced contributions across the lineup during the extended contest.

As a team, Newberry shot 43.0 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from three-point range, and an impressive 88.2 percent from the free-throw line, a key factor in closing out the overtime win. The Wolves also held a 40–36 rebounding advantage, limiting second-chance opportunities for the Eagles. With the victory, Newberry improved to 6–6 overall and 2–4 in SAC play and will return to action on January 7 at 7:30 p.m., traveling to face Lenoir-Rhyne in a conference road matchup.

December 19 vs. Flagler College

The Newberry men’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with Flagler College before falling 63–60 in a tightly contested road matchup Friday night. The Wolves weathered an early push by the Saints and settled in as the game progressed, staying within striking distance despite trailing 34–28 at halftime. Newberry’s defensive effort kept the margin manageable, allowing the Wolves to remain poised for a second-half comeback in a contest that featured multiple momentum swings.

Newberry continued to chip away in the second half behind balanced scoring and strong execution at the free-throw line. Malakhi Stremlow led the Wolves with 14 points, eight rebounds, and a steal, going a perfect 8-for-8 at the stripe, while Drake Downs added 13 points and seven rebounds, consistently applying pressure on the offensive end. Drew Robinson contributed 12 points, knocking down timely perimeter shots that helped Newberry close the gap in the final minutes. As a team, the Wolves shot an impressive 18-of-19 from the free-throw line, keeping them within reach down the stretch.

Despite a strong late surge by the Wolves, Flagler was able to narrowly hold on in the closing moments of a tightly contested contest. Newberry battled on the glass and matched the Saints’ physical play throughout the night, continuing to apply pressure offensively until the final buzzer. Although the Wolves were limited from three-point range, they remained competitive behind tough defense, balanced scoring, and efficient free-throw shooting. Flagler was led by Fischer’s 22 points, but Newberry’s effort and execution kept the game within reach throughout. With the result, the Wolves move to 5–6 overall and 2–4 in SAC play and will return to action in Day Two of the Bahama House Shootout on Saturday, December 20, when they face Embry-Riddle at 4 p.m.