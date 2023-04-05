HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (14-2, 7-1 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters on Saturday afternoon despite dropping the doubles point to begin play.

The 34th ranked doubles pairing of redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island France) took victory on court one 6-1, but the Wolves did not fare as well on courts two and three and Railsplitters took the point.

In singles play, freshman Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) was the first to finish. After dropping set one 3-6, Vernon won every game of the next two sets winning both 6-0. Fellow freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) was to finish on court four. She fell 3-6, 5-7 in two sets. She was the only Wolf not to win her singles match.

Chamoun was the next to finish on court two. She took sets one and three 6-4 to secure her victory. Her doubles partner, Castaneda, was the next to finish. She was the sole Wolf to claim a two-set victory: 6-3, 6-4, tying the match. Junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) secured the match for the Wolves with a three-set victory on court three: 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) added an insurance point as she rounded out the match with a 1-6, 7-6, 1-0 victory. She took the tiebreaker on the final set 10-6.

The Wolves improved to 14-2 on the season and 7-1 in South Atlantic Conference play.