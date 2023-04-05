HARROGATE, Tenn. — Despite claiming the doubles for the first time since their match with UVA Wise, the Newberry College men’s tennis team (9-8, 3-5 South Atlantic Conference) dropped their Saturday matchup to the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters (12-7, 5-3 SAC), 4-3.

Sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) claimed a 6-4 victory on court one to start off the match. Fellow sophomore Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) and junior Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) claimed an identical victory on court three to secure the point.

Bivol continued his winning ways in a three set victory on court one: 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Fritz won on court three in two sets: 6-3, 6-3. Unfortunately for the Wolves, these are the only singles matches they captured.

Senior Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) fell on court two, 4-6, 2-6. Grabia fell on court four in three sets: 2-6, 7-5, 6-7. Blavignat lost a two-set affair on court five: 5-7, 0-6. The Railsplitters rounded out the match with a 2-6, 1-6 victory on court six against freshman Lucas Mruk (Sugar Hill, Ga.).