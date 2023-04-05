NEWBERRY COUNTY — The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) recognizes one week each year to honor young children, early childhood educators and all those who make a difference in children’s lives.

On March 31, Mayor Foster Senn signed a proclamation designating April 1-7 as the “Week of the Young Child” and April as the “Month of the Young Child.”

The early years of a child’s life are critical for their development and success. The Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize that children’s opportunities are our responsibilities and to recommit ourselves to ensuring that every child experiences the type of early environment — at home, at childcare, at school and in the community — that will promote their early learning.

Newberry County First Steps, the South Carolina Early Childhood Association (SCECA) District IV, the Newberry County Library, Newberry County School District, Newberry College and child care centers are encourage everyone to celebrate children and their teachers and childcare providers.

Teachers, childcare providers and families can celebrate the young child by sharing special activities with children throughout the week. These activities include Music Monday (sing, dance, celebrate, and learn); Tasty Tuesday (healthy eating and fitness at home and school); Work Together Wednesday (work together, build together, learn together); Artsy Thursday (think, problem-solve, create); and Family Friday (share family stories). For more ideas, go to www.naeyc.org/events/woyc/overview. Visit the Newberry First Steps Facebook page for daily giveaways from Monday, April 3, to Friday, April 7.

In April, students’ artwork will be displayed at the Newberry Library, the Whitmire Library, The Newberry Museum, and The Newberry Opera House. On Friday, April 28, join a free outdoor family concert will be held in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. Dr. Anthony Broughton “Mister B” gets you up and moving to his fantastic children’s music.

Take time this month to thank the teachers and caregivers in our community, and always spend time with young children in your life. For more information, visit the Newberry First Steps website (www.newberryfirststeps.org) and Facebook pages, or call 803-321-1073.