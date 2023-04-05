MARS HILL, N.C. – In a battle between the Newberry College Wolves and the Mars Hill Lions, it was the Wolves women’s lacrosse team that came out as the victor.

A dominating first half from the Wolves saw them outshoot the Lions 24-7 and the scoreboard reflected the offensive pressure from the visitors as Newberry didn’t allow a score for the first time this season. A defense that caused problems for the entire game, the Wolves showed the power of the pack by causing 17 turnovers. Eight different Wolves scored in this game, led by Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada) with five goals, Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) adding four, and two each from Hanna Bond (Falls Church, Va.) and Lana Howell (Aurora, Colo.). Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.), Emma Jobs (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada), Olivia Travassos (Ontario, Canada), and Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) all added a goal as well.

The Wolves controlled this game from start to finish on both ends of the field, as 24 ground balls by Newberry showed the ability to win possession of the ball as well as keep the Lions from gaining any momentum on the offensive end. Goalie Mackenzie Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) got the start in goal today and earned her fifth win of the season, stopping five shots to the seven she faced, but for many periods of the game, she had little work due to the effort of her teammates on the defensive side, led by the two caused by Madison Miller (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) and one each from Plumer, Bond, Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.), and Mackenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.).