NEWBERRY — The Newberry College cheerleading program and Head Coach Justina Teale have finalized their spring competition schedule that will feature two competitions and one on-campus showcase.

The Wolves kick-off their spring this weekend as they make the short trip up to Gaffney to take part in the Clash of the Conferences hosted by Limestone University. Scheduled mat time for the Wolves on Sunday is 2:11 p.m.

The Scarlet and the Gray return to Eleazer Arena on April 1 as they will have their on-campus showcase as a final tune-up before nationals. During the showcase, the Wolves will perform multiple skills to warm-up before showing off their nationals routine after a celebration of the team’s seniors. The showcase will also be broadcast live through FloSports and the FloSports mobile app.

The following week the Newberry cheer team will make their way down to NCA College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla. The two-day competition will feature the Wolves performing in the Ocean Center during their preliminary rounds before competing in the finals in the historic Band Shell.

