God we know that you will never forsake your children. We know that you will always stand by us when others turn their back on us. You love us unconditionally. You know our deepest thoughts and desires and you love us.

You are always ready to listen and guide us.

There are times we feel so all alone and you seem so far from us, but we have to remind ourselves about your promise, that you have never left us or given up on us.

“For the Lord will not forsake his people for his great name’s sake: because it hath pleased the Lord to make you his people.’ 1 Samuel 12:22.

The truth is when we feel lonely, we are never alone. If we begin to feel alone, all we need to do is turn our attitude to the loving presence of God within and around us.

What a wonderful feeling it is to know that God is always here for us.

At the end of each day, let’s remember that God is with us in all that we do, and give Him thanks.

Wherever I am, God is. Whatever I need, God will provide. God’s presence guides and uplifts us.

It is so good to know that we have a loving Saviour that is always with us.

No matter where we go or what we do God is always with us.

