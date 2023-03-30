NEWBERRY — In their highest ranking of the season thus far, the Newberry College women’s tennis team (11-1, 4-0 SAC) checked in at No. 12 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings. The Wolves have previously held the No. 25, 20 and 15 spots on the list.

“Hard work pays off. This feels great. We are very close to achieving our goals,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “We will keep working hard.”

The Wolves hold three wins over other teams in the rankings. The Wolves downed No. 34 Erskine on Feb. 1 and that up three days later with a Feb. 4 sweep of No. 43 Lander in the City of Florence Collegiate Invitational Championship match. On Feb. 26, the Wolves took a 5-2 victory over current No. 20 Anderson for the team’s second win in conference play of the season. All rankings reflect the teams’ current position in the poll.

In addition to the team rankings, individual and doubles and rankings were also released. Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) remained in the individual rankings at No. 68. Castaneda and her doubles partner, senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France), earned the No. 35 spot in the doubles rankings.