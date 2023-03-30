NEWBERRY — After making their initial appearance in the national polls just last week, debuting at No. 23, the Newberry College (23-4) baseball team has skyrocketed to the top-10 of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s national poll as they now sit in the ninth spot in the poll released on Wednesday, March 22.

The Wolves jumped up to the highest ranked and sole South Atlantic Conference team in poll on the heels of an 11-game winning streak, including a win over USC Aiken who is receiving votes in the poll. Newberry sits second in the Southeast regional poll, trailing on North Greenville, who maintained their No. 1 spot in the national poll for the tenth straight week.