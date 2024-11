NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (8-5, 2-2 SAC) remained in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released on Wednesday, March 22 this time coming in at No. 43.

The Wolves hold one victory over teams currently ranked in the poll. They beat No. 45 Francis Marion 4-2 in the first round of the City of Florence Collegiate Invitational on Feb. 3.