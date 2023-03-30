NEWBERRY — Sophomore Andrea Pascual Rivera (Tarragona, Spain) was recently named the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Pascual Rivera, the 2022 SAC Outdoor Track and Field hammer throw champion, competed in the first meet of the outdoor season – the Trojan Opener – and won the women’s hammer throw competition.

Her throw of 47.28 meters was far ahead of her closest competitor’s by 2.83 meters – over nine feet. As a result of her exceptional performance, Andrea now sits atop the SAC Outdoor Performance List for the women’s hammer throw.