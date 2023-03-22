GAFFNEY — Briley Maxwell (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) had a career day in Gaffney, scoring five goals, but Newberry (5-4, 1-3 South Atlantic Conference) lost to host Limestone (6-3, 2-2 SAC) on Saturday afternoon, 13-11.

Maxwell’s first goal of the day cut the Saints’ lead to 2-1 five minutes into the first quarter after Limestone scored two early goals in the game’s first three minutes.

The Saints scored their third goal halfway through the opening quarter to take a 3-1 lead, but senior Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) was able to score off a pass from Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) to trim the Limestone advantage to 3-2 after one.

Junior James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) scored a man-up goal for the equalizer two minutes into the second quarter, the assist going to Zach Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario Canada). A Saints goal three minutes later gave them a brief one-goal lead until Maxwell scored his second of the day with nine minutes left in the first half.

Three straight Limestone goals from that point on put them ahead 7-4 at the break.

Another man-up goal – this one from Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) – opened the second-half scoring for both teams, and Maxwell followed with his third goal of the afternoon less than a minute later to bring the Wolves with a goal with 10:10 on the clock in the third.

The teams traded goals until it was 9-8, which was when Maxwell scored his fourth goal to tie the game at nine apiece with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Limestone responded just 30 seconds later to take a 10-9 lead into the fourth.

Owen Harrison’s (Apex, N.C.) first goal of the season tied the game once more at 10 with 11:24 to play, but three unanswered Saints goals gave them a 13-10 lead with 2:36 remaining. Maxwell scored his fifth and final goal with 1:38 to go, but the Wolves couldn’t find the back of the net the rest of the way, falling 13-11.

Newberry gathered 50 ground balls on the day to Limestone’s 40, with Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) getting seven of those while causing two turnovers in a strong defensive effort. The Wolves also controlled the faceoffs, winning 17 of 27.