WISE, Va. — Looking to continue their hot streak, the No. 23 Newberry College (21-4, 7-1 SAC) baseball team was able to pick up a pair of wins on the road over the Cavaliers of UVA Wise to extend their win streak to eight on Saturday, March 18.

Senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) was lights-out at the plate for the Wolves as he was able to pick up eight RBIs over the course of the two contests. Sophomore Jesse Free (Moncks Corner) posted impressive numbers in the second game as he was able to turn in four RBIs in the nightcap. Freshman Bennett Roemer (Bluffton) continued his fantastic inaugural campaign for the Wolves, picking up his third conference win on the mound. Sophomore Tyler Chinpire (Jupiter, Fla.) notched the win in the second game, his third in league action, while senior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) was able to secure the save, his first of the year.

Game One:

A trio of runs found their way onto the scoreboard for the Scarlet and the Gray in the top of the first as the Wolves were able to jump out to an early lead. A lead-off single from sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) followed by a failed pick-off attempt brought him into scoring position. Junior Jacob LeBron (Lexington) knocked him in with a sacrifice fly to plate the first run of the inning.

Sophomore Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, P.R.) would get caught in a rundown late in the inning with a pair aboard, but both runners were able to cross the plate before he was tagged out to give the Wolves the 3-0 advantage.

A single by Marine in the top of the second added two more runs to the Wolves tally while Roemer worked through the first three innings not allowing a runner past first base. Newberry was able to add another run to their tally in the top of the fourth to bring their lead out to six. Freshman Brody Winter (Anderson) added another score for the Wolves in the top of the fifth with an RBI-single to center field.

Marine would help Newberry boost their lead to double digits as he blasted a bomb down the left field line to bring around three-runs and take the 10-0 lead. The two teams traded runs in the next two half innings and though Wise was able to plate three runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Wolves took away the 11-4 win.

Game Two:

Newberry matched their opening inning performance from the first game as they were able to turn in three runs in the top of the first. Marine, Velez and Free were each able to record a RBI in the frame to give the Wolves the early 3-0 lead. The Cavaliers were able to respond quickly in the bottom of the frame with a single run. The Wolves were able to better their tally in top of the second by four scores, with RBIs recorded by the same trio that did in the first inning, with Marine recording a pair in the frame to take the 7-1 lead.

UVA Wise was able to post a run in the bottom of the third before the Wolves responded with three runs in the top of the fourth as junior Henry Gibson (Walterboro) recorded a RBI-single before Free was able to send one over the fence to plate another pair, giving Newberry the 10-2 advantage. A home run, two wild pitches and two-RBI single allowed the Cavaliers to outscore the 7-3 margin down the final stretch, but LaFiora was able to come in and shut the door on UVA Wise to give the Wolves the 13-9 win.