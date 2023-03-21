NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Debra T. Hintz as director of financial aid.

Hintz comes to Newberry from the University of Wyoming, where she retired in January as director of scholarships and financial aid. Before that, she served in a similar role at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and as vice president of enrollment management at Gardner-Webb University.

“Debra brings over 30 years’ experience in financial aid, enrollment and student success, and she will be an asset to the students and families of Newberry College,” said David Sayers, vice president for administrative affairs and CFO.

The financial aid office prepares aid packages for students, disburses scholarships, grants and other aid, and implements Newberry College’s commitment to affordability.

Hintz holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Nathaniel Hawthorne College.