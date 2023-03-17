NEWBERRY — South Atlantic Conference Carolinas men’s wrestling officially released its 2022-23 all-conference honors, and four Wolves nab spots on the list.

Senior 141 lbs Josh Blatt (Albemarle, N.C.) and 149 lbs Devan Moore (Baxely, Ga.), graduate student 165 lb P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach.) and junior 174 lb Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.) all were announced as conference selections, with Fields voted to the first team while Blatt, Moore and Wunderlich were chosen for the second. The 2022-23 all-conference awards were chosen by the head coaches in the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas men’s wrestling collaboration.

The second place NCAA qualifier in Super Region II, Blatt finished his season with a 12-7 record including wins against Smaill St. Pierre of Limestone, Josh Kincaid of Emmanuel, Austin Kolikas of King, and Hayden Waddell of UMO. Moore wrapped up the 2022-2023 dual season with a 26-11 record and finished as the region champion at his weight class. His season was highlighted by the championship, along with wins against Jake Piccirlli of UNCP and Jack Tangen of Lander.

Also finishing second at the 2023 NCAA Super Region II Championships, Wunderlich finished his season with a 12-9 record with wins against Caleb Grau of UNCP and Bo Perkins of King, both coming at the SR2 Championships. Finally, Fields’ (the third place qualifier from the Super Region II tournament) season was filled with quality wins against opponents such as Hunter Haven of Limestone and Jack Bond of Lander twice each en route to a 19-10 record.