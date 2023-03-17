NEWBERRY — Samsung recently announced that Jeremy Lee will serve as president and CEO of Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) in Newberry.

Lee has been with Samsung for almost three decades. Before joining SEHA, Lee served as president and CEO of Samsung Electronics (SEH) in Hungary for two years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy Lee as SEHA’s new president and CEO,” said Thomas Komaromi, general counsel at SEHA. “Lee’s extensive knowledge of the Samsung brand and decades of experience will help SEHA usher in a new era. We look forward to the next chapter of innovation under Lee’s leadership.”

“What the SEHA team has accomplished in South Carolina is remarkable, I’m honored to step into this role,” said Jeremy Lee. “I look forward to building on the legacy of excellence established by SEHA leadership and harnessing the potential of this great team.”