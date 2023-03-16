NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles are far from rookies when it comes to baseball, but this season is still full of firsts. For Coach Travis Green, it is his first season leading the baseball team. For two of the Eagle seniors, it is their first time playing baseball. For another senior, it is time to coach first base.

Last year, the Eagles finished right at .500 and found themselves one game away from the SCISA playoffs after going 2-5 in region play. Despite the outcome, the 2022 squad posted some team numbers to be proud of. Offensively, they had a respectable .272 batting average and .362 on base percentage. The team ERA of 4.2 shows that they have what it takes, as long as they can get the region wins.

The Academy got their 2023 campaign started last Friday against Providence Athletic Club, falling 10-0 to the Panthers. Senior pitcher Jay Alford had flashes of success from the mound with only two hits, three earned runs, and six strikeouts, but eight walks and four team errors were too much to recover from. The team had already decided to focus on limiting those costly errors this year with each being punishable by ten push-ups.

The rest of the season is made up of conference play, including a chance to clean up their act against rival Laurens Academy this Friday. The Eagles will hope to finish the season strong with five home games in a row after Spring Break. They will host Laurens Academy at home in the penultimate regular season game on April 21.

Regardless, it will be the best season that seniors Jackson “Big Jack” Wilbanks and Austin “Austy” Hendrix ever had since neither of them played organized baseball until this year. For Jay Alford, this will be his last time pitching for Newberry Academy, but not his last season on the diamond as he will suit up for Emmanuel College next year in Georgia. Center fielder Ryan Brown is hoping he can add baseball to his All-Star resume after a stellar basketball season before graduating in May. Senior second baseman Chris “Hot Sauce” Gilliam is ready for a special season, maybe even hitting some “nukes” they way his classmates tell it. Fellow senior, motivator, and Lockwood Frazier, first base coach, will do his best to keep the Class of 2023 in line and make sure the Eagles are paying attention to the ball.