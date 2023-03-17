NEWBERRY — This morning, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Task Force and City of Newberry Police arrested Tony Rodriquez Mason, 22, of Newberry, for several shooting incidents in the City of Newberry and Jollystreet area of Newberry County.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office investigators began investigating Mason on February 21, 2023, after a male victim went to Newberry Hospital with a gunshot injury to the thigh, according to a release from the NCSO. The male victim reported being at a house off of Jollystreet Road when he was shot in the leg and then drove himself to the hospital.

Investigators began working with Newberry City Police Department and discovered that Mason was a suspect in other shooting incidents in the City of Newberry, per the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were able to compare notes, forensic evidence, witness and victim statements that allowed them to go before a Magistrate and issue warrants on Mason. Mason is being detained on Newberry City Police warrants at the Newberry County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.

“The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will also be issuing warrants on Tony Mason who did not act alone, and those individuals will be charged as well,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Anyone with any information about violent crimes, drugs, or any criminal activity should contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crimestoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.