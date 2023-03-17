“Delight thyself also in the Lord; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.” Psalms 37:4,5.

What a wonderful promise. The Lord will give you the desires of your heart. First you have to delight yourself in the Lord. In fact, the preceding verse adds even more. We truly trust in the Lord, and obey His precious word, the Bible. We try to do good and not think of ourselves only, But think of others. Believers have found the secret to this promise.

As we delight in Christ our desires change. Our greatest desire is to please the Lord and do things that will be pleasing to Him.

We find that in Hebrews 11:6: “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”

We find that other desires change also. Many times our attitudes will change. This is what He gives to those who seek Him.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.