K-9 Officer “Kira” with her handler Sgt. Wilbur Bouknight (kneeling) and Chief Kevin Goodman (standing).

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently announced their newest South Carolina Criminal Justice graduates – Patrolman Jeremy Jackson and Patrolwoman Lanae Dinsmore.

They also announced the newest graduate from the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) – K-9 Officer “Kira” and her handler Sgt. Wilbur Bouknight.