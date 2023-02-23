PROSPERITY — This past Thursday, Mid-Carolina’s boys’ basketball team was soundly defeatedby the Landrum Cardinals, who had the home advantage and won with a total score of 95-58.

In the opening game for the 2023 South Carolina Boys Basketball State Championship, SCHSL, Mid-Carolina was unable to pick up the victory to go on further in the playoffs.

Jacob Clark was Mid-Carolina’s top scorer of the game scoring 14 points and Ty Floyd had the most possession of the ball for Mid-Carolina. In the first quarter of the game, Landrum pulled ahead early with 25 points to 8 points. In the second and third quarters, Mid-Carolina scored 15 points in both quarters, with Landrum scoring an additional 49 points. Mid-Carolina fought hard in the last quarter, scoring 20 additional points to the Cardinal’s 21. The last quarter was very tense, with the ball going back and forth andboth teams scoring equally. In the end, Landrum capitalized on their early lead and picked up the win.