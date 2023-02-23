NEWBERRY – The South Carolina Film Commission paid a visit to Newberry last week for a meeting with members of Newberry City Council and Newberry County Council on the possibility of filming locally for “No Right Way” — a proposed motion picture based on the works of Terrence Gallman and “Finding Me.”

Gallman’s book, “Finding Me,” that he wrote over 20 years ago while serving time in prison, has now been adapted for film, with the potential for filming within Newberry County he told the group.

“This project has been one that gave me the opportunity to get the community involved and give back to the community,” Gallman said.

He said that 75% of the story takes place within Newberry County and is a story of growing up as a young, challenged male.

“It’s not just my story we’re telling, it’s all the stories,” he said.

Mayor Foster Senn said the S.C. Film Commission asked to address members of the city and county as a director planned to visit the area at the end of February for potential location scouting for the film.

Dan Rogers, senior project manager with the S.C. Film Commission, told the group that getting a film made was a lesson in persistence.

“It requires so many different variables, and it’s wonderful for a town to be open, available and at least consider it,” he said.

The film commission, Rogers said, acts as a bridge between production and the community.

Rogers elaborated on what a television series or movie can do for not only the town it’s filmed in, but for the state of South Carolina as a whole.

Matt Storm, film commissioner, also spoke with the group saying that right now, it was more of a hurry up and wait game until funding for the film was obtained. Gallman said this was already underway.

“Once the director takes a look at what scenes can be done here, and a potential shooting schedule, then they’ll come to the city and tell you what they want to do,” Storm said.

Should filming take place in Newberry, Senn asked approximately how many people this would employ and/or bring to Newberry.

Storm said that 120-150 people would be employed, plus any extras needed. Another benefit he said was that those employed would be staying in local hotels or an Airbnb, while also visiting local stores and restaurants. Those involved could be in Newberry a month, or longer he said.

