NEWBERRY — Husband and wife duo, Darin and Brooke Aldridge will perform at the Newberry Opera House on Friday, March 3, at 8:00 p.m. This will be their first time performing at this venue. The duo is excited to grace the stage and share their take on Bluegrass and Americana with the Newberry Opera House audience.

Darin and Brooke’s latest album, “This Life We’re Livin’” is their ninth recorded project together, and the first release on Billy Blue Records. According to Brooke Aldridge, their new album “takes you a little further into the lives and story of Darin and Brooke. It paints the picture of where we started, dreams we had and a life and musical journey that we feel blessed to share together every day.”

The North Carolina natives continue to climb to success in the industry; however, their down-to-earth personas and deep connection with audiences never waver. Brooke Aldridge is a four-time consecutive winner of Female Vocalist of the Year for the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). Darin Aldridge was once a six-year member of The Country Gentlemen. They were recognized with the IBMA’s nomination for 2021 Vocal Group of the Year with their new band members, Billy Gee, Samantha Snyder and Jacob Metz.

Darin and Brooke Aldridge hope to inspire audiences through their music.

“We want our music to lift people up,” Brooke Aldridge said.

Their goal has always been to present a positive message. Darin Aldridge states, “and we decided a long, long time ago that we were going to be us no matter what.”

