NEWBERRY — A 58-39 playoff road trip to Greer Middle College last week ended the season for the Newberry High School boys basketball team.

Alongside Ken Caldwell, Michael Werts and Kevin Whitener, the head coach was Adonis Hill.

Miyquan Darby, Shaquil Good, Chrishaud Cromer and Tyquaviuos Davis were the seniors on this year’s team.