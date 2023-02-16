NEWBERRY — Last Thursday, the Abbeville High School Lady Panthers saw their season come to a close as the Newberry Lady Bulldogs claimed the home victory.

Newberry never trailed in their 64-37 home victory.

Even though Abbeville won the free-throw competition, eight to six, Newberry made 27 field shots, compared to the Lady Panthers’ 13. The Lady Bulldogs led by at least 13 points after each quarter.

Faith Grey and Daizee Williams ended in double-digits with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

Tamaria Wadsworth scored six points while Lexie Mayes and Angel Cook finished with five points apiece.

Jamiyah Williams scored four points and the Newberry scoring ended with the two points each of Yiddisha Lyles, Courtney Scurry, Zy Dunbar and Zakierra Ruff.

The Lady Bulldogs secured the final playoff spot in the region after Mid-Carolina, Saluda and Ninety Six had previously garnered the first three spots.