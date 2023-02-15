NEWBERRY — In what was the last home dual of the season, Newberry men’s wrestling took on the Trojans from the University of Mount Olive in a matchup between the number three and number four teams in the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas.

Starting the night off at 141 lbs, Josh Blatt (Albemarle, N.C.) started off strong for the home team, winning a decision 8-3 over Hayden Waddell. Dallas Wilson defeated senior 149 lbs Devan Moore (Baxley, Ga.) by decision 7-2 in the ensuing match before senior 157 lbs Will Evans (Richmond Hill, Ga.) secured his first win in dual action on the year, pinning Tyler Vinson at 2:05.

The Trojans came back to win the fourth match of the night, with Mike Vernagallo beating 165 lbs P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach) by tech fall (16-0, 4:57), but the number one wrestler at 174 lbs in Super Region II, Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.), made sure to avenge the loss of his teammate by winning against Seth Thomas by a 19-2 tech fall.

ZeBrandon Gant (Springfield, Ga.) at 184 lbs continued the winning ways for the Wolves, securing a 14-5 major decision over Noah Williams, and 197 lbs Khris Walton (Merrillville, Ky.) did the same, winning by major decision over Jonathan Clack.

The following match resulted in Nico Ramirez beating senior 285 lbs Devon Rice (Rock Hill) by a 2-0 decision before 125 lbs Zach Shupp (Fairfield, Ohio) put the dual out of reach for the Trojans by pinning Lens Mathurin in 37 seconds. To end the dual, senior 133 lbs Fletcher Swindall (Alexandria, Ala.) got the crowd on their feet with a pin over Taylor Robinson at 1:03.

In the lone extra match of the night, 184 lbs Armando Acosta (Gainesville, Fla.) would defeat Devin McCorkle by a 15-3 major decision.