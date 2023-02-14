CLEVELAND, Tenn. — After being down to their last out of the game, the Newberry College softball team (3-2 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Lee University Flames, 3-2, in eight innings.

Junior pitcher Alexandrea Sullivan (Campobello) earned the win in the circle for her three innings of relief work. She allowed just one run, which was unearned, on one hit allowed while striking out three batters. Junior Vanessa Wilson (Loganville, Ga.) recorded the game-winning RBI single in the top of the eighth inning.

The Wolves and Flames were locked in a pitchers’ duel early in the game, as the only hit recorded through the first three innings came off of the bat of freshman shortstop Melanie Carr (Davie, Fla.) with one out in the top of the first inning. Defensively for the Wolves, starting pitcher Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) recorded two 1-2-3 innings to start the game and retired eight batters in a row before allowing the first Flame to reach on a two-out walk in the third inning. Foster composed herself and recorded a full-count strikeout to end the third.

Sophomore catcher Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.) started the Wolves off with a one-out double in the fourth and her pinch runner advanced to third on a ground ball, but was stranded at third on an inning-ending ground ball to the pitcher.

Lee collected their first hit of the game with a one-out single in the fourth, but two ground balls left one runner stranded on first base for the Flames.

Senior first baseman Lindsey Mitchell (Fairfield, Ohio) started the top of the fifth off with a single up the middle and advanced to second on a passed ball. After a sacrifice bunt, Mitchell stood at third with one out. But the Lee pitcher recorded two consecutive ground ball outs to leave the runner stranded at third base.

With one-out and the bases loaded for the Flames, an RBI single scored the first run of the game. Still not out of the jam, on the next at bat, Foster threw a runner out at the plate to keep the Flames’ lead at one run and ended the inning on a ground ball to third base.

Carr started the Wolves off with a single in the sixth, advancing to second during the next at bat on a wild pitch. But with one out already in the inning, the next two Wolves went down in order, leaving Carr stranded on base.

In her first inning of work in the circle, Sullivan recorded three consecutive outs after allowing the first runner to reach base on a walk, sending the game into the seventh inning.

Mitchell recorded the first hit of the seventh inning on a one-out single up the middle. Freshman Yahaira Williams (Key West, Fla.) pinch ran for Mitchell and advanced to second on a ground ball. Down to their final out, sophomore third baseman Reagan Smith (Tega Cay) singled through the left side, tying the game.

Sullivan struck out the first two batters in the seventh before recording the final out following a Lee single.

With a runner placed on second for tie-breaking purposes, Carr singled down the left field line to give Newberry their first lead of the game. Freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) followed with a single to put two on with one out. After a fielder’s choice at third base, the Wolves had two in scoring position following a wild pitch. Wilson made the mistake costly for the Flames as she singled, growing the Wolves’ lead to two runs heading into the bottom of the eighth.

The Flames did not go down without a fight, as they scored on a one-out sacrifice fly with runners on the corners. After walking the next batter, Sullivan induced a fly out from the final Lee batter of the game, securing a one-run, 3-2, victory for the Wolves.