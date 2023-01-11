LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Wolves recently set their focus on the U.S. Marine Corps NWCA Multi-Division National Dual Meet Championships at the Kentucky Expo Center.

With 95 teams across six wrestling divisions, 383 ranked wrestlers, 47 National Champions and 248 All-Americans, the championship succeed in bringing in many quality opponents and wrestlers from around the country.

Facing off against second ranked Nebraska-Kearney in the first dual, the Wolves got off to a slow start after being defeated 38-3. Newberry upset #24 Ashland, 33-10. Indianapolis halted the momentum of the Wolves by defeating Newberry in a tightly contested matchup, 23-15.

For day two of the championships, Newberry started off hot by upsetting #14 Fort Hays State, 20-19. Unfortunately, Newberry’s run in the event came to an end to McKendree after dropping the next dual, 28-9.

“Newberry Wrestling showed tremendous grit this weekend,” said Head Coach Deral Brown after the conclusion of the championship. “Though we have yet to crack the top-25 this season, we upset the #24 (Ashland) and #14 (Fort Hays) ranked teams in the nation to finish 10th. Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.) also proved that he is one of the best in the country with an impressive victory over #4 Zeke Waltz at 174 lbs. Our program has so many positives to build on moving forward, and it was refreshing to see our guys compete at such a high level.”

Nebraska-Kearney 38, Newberry 3:

125 – Bishop Murray (Nebraska-Kearney) over Zach Shupp (Newberry) Dec 7-2.

133 – Joseph Airola (Nebraska-Kearney) over JP Gamez (Newberry) TF 16-0.

141 – Nick James (Nebraska-Kearney) over Josh Blatt (Newberry) Dec 20-14.

149 – John Burger (Nebraska-Kearney) over Devan Moore (Newberry) Dec 11-4.

157 – Nolan Wheeler (Newberry) over Teontae Wilson (Nebraska-Kearney) Dec 4-3.

165 – Kaden Hart (Nebraska-Kearney) over Asa Walton (Newberry) Dec 7-2.

174 – Austin Eldredge (Nebraska-Kearney) over Dayton Fields (Newberry) TF 16-0.

184 – Billy Higgins (Nebraska-Kearney) over ZeBrandon Gant (Newberry) Fall 2:22.

197 – Hayden Prince (Nebraska-Kearney) over Khris Walton (Newberry) Maj 11-2.

285 – Crew Howard (Nebraska-Kearney) over Devon Rice (Newberry) Fall 1:05.

Newberry 33, Ashland 10:

125 – Zach Shupp (Newberry) over Tyler Masters (Ashland) Dec 7-3.

133 – Jeremiah McKee (Ashland) over Fletcher Swindall (Newberry) Maj 16-8.

141 – Josh Blatt (Newberry) over Andru Hollopeter (Ashland) TF 17-0.

149 – Devan Moore (Newberry) over Jesse Bowers (Ashland) TF 18-1.

157 – Nolan Wheeler (Newberry) over Colton Turnbaugh (Ashland) Maj 15-6.

165 – P.J. Wunderlich (Newberry) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

174 – Dayton Fields (Newberry) over Nate Barrett (Ashland) Maj 13-4.

184 – Daniel Beemer (Ashland) over ZeBrandon Gant (Newberry) Fall 3:32.

197 – Khris Walton (Newberry) over Kaine Morris (Ashland) Dec 5-3.

285 – Devon Rice (Newberry) over Ty Petrey (Ashland) Dec 6-3.

Indianapolis 23, Newberry 15:

125 – Zach Shupp (Newberry) over Aidan Sprague (Indianapolis) Dec 11-7.

133 – Breyden Bailey (Indianapolis) over Marcus Johnson (Newberry) Fall 1:27.

141 – Ray Rioux (Indianapolis) over Josh Blatt (Newberry) Dec 7-6.

149 – Devan Moore (Newberry) over Nathan Conley (Indianapolis) Dec 4-2.

157 – Logan Bailey (Indianapolis) over Nolan Wheeler (Newberry) TF 19-0.

165 – Jack Eiteljorge (Indianapolis) over Asa Walton (Newberry) Maj 16-3.

174 – Dayton Fields (Newberry) over Owen Butler (Indianapolis) Dec 7-2.

184 – John Parker (Newberry) over Robert Gurley (Indianapolis) SV-1 7-5.

197 – Derek Blubaugh (Indianapolis) over Khris Walton (Newberry) Fall 3:32.

285 – Devon Rice (Newberry) over Jay Thompson (Indianapolis) Dec 1-0.

*Indianapolis’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for Misconduct (1:57)*

Newberry 20, Fort Hays State 19:

125 – Kevin Honas (Fort Hays State) over Zach Shupp (Newberry) Dec 12-8.

133 – Corbin White (Fort Hays State) over Marcus Johnson (Newberry) Fall 2:39.

141 – Josh Blatt (Newberry) over Jacob Mitchell (Fort Hays State) Maj 18-7.

149 – Devan Moore (Newberry) over Drew Burgoon (Fort Hays State) Maj 16-3.

157 – Nolan Wheeler (Newberry) over Clint Herrick (Fort Hays State) Dec 5-3.

165 – P.J. Wunderlich (Newberry) over Blaise Ronnau (Fort Hays State) Fall 6:14.

174 – Cade Lindsey (Fort Hays State) over Dayton Fields (Newberry) Dec 3-1.

184 – John Parker (Newberry) over Bryce Westmoreland (Fort Hays State) Dec 7-2.

197 – Tereus Henry (Fort Hays State) over Armando Acosta (Newberry) Maj 12-0.

285 – Anthony Caldwell (Fort Hays State) over Devon Rice (Newberry) Dec 2-1.

McKendree 28, Newberry 9:

125 – Christian Mejia (McKendree) over Zach Shupp (Newberry) Dec 8-3.

133 – Ryan Ripplinger (McKendree) over Fletcher Swindall (Newberry) Fall 2:03.

141 – Joseph Semerad (McKendree) over Josh Blatt (Newberry) SV-1 6-4.

149 – Devan Moore (Newberry) over Brody Norman (McKendree) SV-1 2-0.

157 – Jacob Bornemann (McKendree) over Nolan Wheeler (Newberry) Fall 1:22.

165 – Matt Ortiz (McKendree) over P.J. Wunderlich (Newberry) Dec 10-4.

174 – Dayton Fields (Newberry) over Zeke Waltz (McKendree) Dec 4-3.

184 – Rozell Baker (McKendree) over Armando Acosta (Newberry) Maj 17-6.

197 – Josh Jones (McKendree) over John Parker (Newberry) Dec 5-2.

285 – Devon Rice (Newberry) over Dustin Olmstead (McKendree) Dec 4-0.