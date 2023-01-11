NEWBERRY — Bringing in the new year with an early dual, the Wolves started off the second half of the 2022-2023 season right with a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas matchup against King University.

Starting off at 125 lbs, the Wolves’ Zach Shupp (Fairfield, Ohio) got going early as he pinned King’s Tyson Upchurch in 55 seconds. The 133 lb match was different as Franky Medina of King pinned Newberry’s Fletcher Swindall (Alexandria, Ala.) at 5:14. Josh Blatt (Albemarle, N.C.) got the Wolves back in the winning direction with a 14-6 major decision over Austin Kolikas at 141 lbs.

Devan Moore (Baxely, Ga.) continued the run for the Wolves with a 17-2 tech fall win at 4:12 at the 149 weight class over Nico Crosnoe, but Newberry’s Nolan Wheeler (Dahlonega, Ga.) ultimately fell to Trent Mahoney by a 15-0 tech fall at 7:00 in the 157 weight class. Asa Walton (Buena, N.J.) of Newberry at 165 lbs lost a 9-4 decision to King’s Bo Perkins.

Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.) at 174 lbs ensured that the Wolves would halt the Tornado by winning his match against Vincent Galang by fall at 6:37. This was followed by ZeBrandon Gant (Springfield, Ga.) winning his debut match of the season against Samari Suddeath by medical forfeit at 184 lbs. The next match was won quickly by 197 lbs Khris Walton (Merrillville, Ky.) of Newberry by pinning Jacob Ebner at 1:20, and last but not least, Devon Rice (Rock Hill, S.C.) beat King’s Jacob Telles by riding time tiebreaker, 3-2.

In the lone extra match, Clinton Morrisette of King, secured the win over P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach) by decision, 10-9.